Contrasting Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Bio-Path (OTCMKTS:BPTH)

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Bio-Path’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $30,000.00 96.31 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Bio-Path $40,000.00 481.63 -$8.58 million ($14.38) -0.46

Boston Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bio-Path.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boston Therapeutics and Bio-Path, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bio-Path has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.25%. Given Bio-Path’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bio-Path shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics -14,864.27% N/A -307.96% Bio-Path N/A -58.73% -53.62%

Summary

Bio-Path beats Boston Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia; and in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2 for the treatment of lymphoma; and Liposomal Stat3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It has license agreement with The University of Texas relating to the delivery technology platform for antisense nucleic acids, including two single nucleic acid drug products. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.