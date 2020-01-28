Contrasting Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 8.44 $146.98 million $2.57 28.56 AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 33.07% 48.90% 29.68% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 2 1 0 2.00 AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential downside of 35.07%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats AssetMark Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.