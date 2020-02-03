Contrasting Columbia Financial (CLBK) & Its Rivals

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Columbia Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 19.93% 5.62% 0.81% Columbia Financial Competitors 16.24% 5.86% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Financial Competitors 714 1740 1357 98 2.21

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.57%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Columbia Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $247.98 million $22.74 million 37.27 Columbia Financial Competitors $898.49 million $207.90 million 16.54

Columbia Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Columbia Financial rivals beat Columbia Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.