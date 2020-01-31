Contrasting Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) & Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold and Sibanye Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 11 0 0 1.92 Sibanye Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus price target of $56.21, suggesting a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 39.86% 35.18% 25.66% Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Sibanye Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $915.91 million 9.22 $273.94 million $1.36 29.63 Sibanye Gold $3.83 billion 1.57 -$189.72 million ($0.32) -33.03

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Sibanye Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.