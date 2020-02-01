Contrasting MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Jianpu Technology (OTCMKTS:JT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Jianpu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 122.71 -$16.02 million N/A N/A Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 0.64 -$23.94 million ($0.14) -7.86

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -27,232.44% N/A -1,456.03% Jianpu Technology -16.20% -21.83% -15.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianpu Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Jianpu Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 763.64%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats MassRoots on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.