Contrasting Perdoceo Education (PRDO) & The Competition

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perdoceo Education to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 325 1025 1135 50 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Perdoceo Education’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.05% -26.90% 3.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 17.38 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 8.60

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Perdoceo Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.