Contrasting POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Analog Devices (OTCMKTS:ADI)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -61.91% -43.73% Analog Devices 22.75% 16.39% 8.86%

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 4 13 0 2.76

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 603.48%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.16%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $3.89 million 21.07 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -4.74 Analog Devices $5.99 billion 6.76 $1.36 billion $5.15 21.31

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.