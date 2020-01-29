CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CTK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,611. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.37.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

