Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 273,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copa will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

