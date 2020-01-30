Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.18

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.18 and last traded at $101.02, with a volume of 92037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 27.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 370.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Roth IRA