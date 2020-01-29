Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 279,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 601,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?