Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), 8,617 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.74.

About Coral Products (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?