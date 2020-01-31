Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

