Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 213256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

