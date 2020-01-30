Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 1,111,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

