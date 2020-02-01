Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

NYSE CLB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 918,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Core Laboratories by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

