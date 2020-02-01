Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.19

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

