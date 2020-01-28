Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $175,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,050.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the period.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

