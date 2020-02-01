CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million.

CPLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 296,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 221,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,918,000 after buying an additional 569,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $532.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

