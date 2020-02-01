Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $5.18. Corero Network Security shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 60,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $25.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

Corero Network Security Company Profile (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

