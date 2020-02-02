Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Receives €56.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €56.67 ($65.89).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

ETR:CCAP traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.55 ($45.99). The stock had a trading volume of 56,004 shares. Corestate Capital has a 1-year low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 1-year high of €41.30 ($48.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

