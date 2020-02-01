Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CS opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $299.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,160,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation