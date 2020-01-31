Cormark Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

