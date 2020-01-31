Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.94. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

