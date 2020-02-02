Cormark Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$16.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

TSE REAL opened at C$13.90 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.19 and a 52-week high of C$14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 139.00.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

