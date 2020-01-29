CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). CorMedix posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. 138,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,847. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

