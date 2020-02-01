CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to post sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $350,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 240,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,755. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com