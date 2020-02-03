Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

GLW stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.