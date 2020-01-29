Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 568,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after buying an additional 262,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,992 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 225,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

