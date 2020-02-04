Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

