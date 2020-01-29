Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Correvio Pharma reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORV shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

CORV stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

