Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading 6.1% Higher

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, 2,503,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,478,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

