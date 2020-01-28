Corteva (CTVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last ninety days.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

