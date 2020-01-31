Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 9,662,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,440. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

