Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

Corteva stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. 6,788,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,199,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

