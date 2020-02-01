Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion.Corteva also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

CTVA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,571. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 over the last three months.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

