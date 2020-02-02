Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,571. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last quarter.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

