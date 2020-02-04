Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) & Meta Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CASH) Head to Head Survey

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 18.65% 13.16% 1.79% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meta Financial Group and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 2.55 $97.00 million $2.66 14.13 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.67 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Cortland Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.