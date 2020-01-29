Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 42,385 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$6.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 93.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $249.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.81.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

