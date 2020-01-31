Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 6.6%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.98, 177,494 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 170,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

