Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CZZ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,486. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cosan has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CZZ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

