COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

