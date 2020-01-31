COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 1,062,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

