CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 296,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,702. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $375.02 and a 1 year high of $670.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

