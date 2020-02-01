CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSGP. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $641.42.

Shares of CSGP traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $652.99. 174,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,505. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $384.11 and a 52-week high of $670.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.26.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CoStar Group by 560.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?