Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of COST traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.27. The stock had a trading volume of 405,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

