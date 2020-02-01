CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Trading 14.5% Higher

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.29, 672,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,617,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

In other CounterPath news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

