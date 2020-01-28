County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

County Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. 4,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICBK. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

