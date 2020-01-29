County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by DA Davidson

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

