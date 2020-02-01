County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Hovde Group currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?